Pyrgos

Pyrgos Kallistis 847 00, Greece
A Quieter and Just as Beautiful Alternative to Oia Pyrgos Kallistis Greece

A Quieter and Just as Beautiful Alternative to Oia

Pyrgos was my favorite little town on Santorini island. It didn't have the dizzying caldera views of Oia or Fira, but it did have the white-washed adobe homes built up into the sky. Here you'll find cobblestone streets, blue church steeples, Greek orthodox priests out in their black garb, and sunset views to rival everywhere else on the island...but without the hordes of people around.

Explore on foot, and soak up the quiet. It might not last for long.
By Candice Walsh , AFAR Local Expert

