Austria's Warmest Lake: Wörthersee

While calling it the "Austrian Riviera" might be a stretch, Wörthersee is lined with resorts and casinos. As Austria 's warmest lake, it's popular for swimming and water sports. There's plenty to see and do outside the water, too, including Velden and Reifnitz castles, Rosegg wildlife park, and the 12th-century Maria Wörth church.