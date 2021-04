Pyla Pyla, Cyprus

Whoops My friend gets her quad bike stuck in a bush while driving them around Pyla, the last ethnically mixed village in Cyprus (officially, that is; there are two more - Potamia and Rizokarpaso - but the residents in those are refugees and settlers).



Fortunately, this happened before we went driving on the cliff sides. Beautiful views of the Mediterranean on those, but I don't have pictures because I was too busy averting death.