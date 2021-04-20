A secret speakeasy
PX is the place to go for creative cocktails in Old Town Alexandria but you won't find it by looking for a neon sign or a raucous crowd. A blue light outside the door denotes the location for those in the know, a knock of the door brings a raven haired hostess who leads you upstairs. This establishment seats only 38, either in a candlelit lounge or at the bar where you can observe mixologist Todd Thrasher whip up one of his creative concoctions. Premium spirits are mixed with handmade bitters, syrups and mixers to craft libations with quirky names like " The Start to a Better Life". The one thing I'm sure of is that PX will certainly be the start of a better night.