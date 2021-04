Putrajaya Putrajaya, Malaysia

The Iron Mosque The Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya is also known as 'Masjid Besi' or the Iron Mosque. This is because of its predominantly steel construction and design. It can accommodate 20,000 worshipers.



This photo was taken from a bridge across the Putrajaya Lake. The red structure on the left is another one of the many colorful bridges darted around the city.