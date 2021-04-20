Putrajaya Putrajaya, Malaysia

Alien Bridge Putrajaya is the federal administrative center of Malaysia. It's a new city, located about 25km from Kuala Lumpur (which was where the government administration was formerly located).



Putrajaya has a huge man-made lake and several futuristic looking bridges cross various sections of the lake. These have become favorite subjects for local photographers, even more so at night when these bridges glow, changing colors every few seconds.



I shot this photo standing in the middle of one of the bridges.