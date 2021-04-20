Where are you going?
Putnam's Pub & Cooker

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205, USA
Website
| +1 347-799-2382
Sun 10am - 2am
Mon - Thur 11am - 2am
Fri 11am - 4am
Sat 10am - 12am

Myrtle Avenue is a mix of new and old when it comes to brunch. While some favorites have been open forever, others have carved out their own niche in only a few years.

Putnam's, on the corner of Myrtle Ave and Clinton Ave, has been serving modern pub food with a full bar for just about three years now. On either a frigid morning in the middle of February or on a warm summer Sunday, Putnam's is one of my favorite spots for a relaxed meal with plenty of space to stretch out.

Try the cinnamon french toast or the ham and cheese with green apple.
By Annie Shustrin , AFAR Local Expert
