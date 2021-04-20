Purple Thistle at the Keltic Lodge 383 Keltic in Rd, Ingonish Beach, NS B0C 1L0, Canada

Fine Dining on the Cabot Trail Don't miss out on the carrot and ginger scallops - they were a welcome site after the more rugged surroundings of the Cabot Trail. The Purple Thistle restaurant is a part of the Keltic Lodge resort that can be found on a picture perfect peninsula along the Cabot Trail.



There's not a bad view in the place! Enjoy fine dinning and nightly Celtic entertainment at the bar. Of course you must also try the Irish Coffee! The lodge also has cabins you can stay in to really give you a cozy feel.