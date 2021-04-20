Where are you going?
Purple Thistle at the Keltic Lodge

383 Keltic in Rd, Ingonish Beach, NS B0C 1L0, Canada
| +1 902-285-2880
Fine Dining on the Cabot Trail Ingonish Beach Canada

Fine Dining on the Cabot Trail

Don't miss out on the carrot and ginger scallops - they were a welcome site after the more rugged surroundings of the Cabot Trail. The Purple Thistle restaurant is a part of the Keltic Lodge resort that can be found on a picture perfect peninsula along the Cabot Trail.

There's not a bad view in the place! Enjoy fine dinning and nightly Celtic entertainment at the bar. Of course you must also try the Irish Coffee! The lodge also has cabins you can stay in to really give you a cozy feel.
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

