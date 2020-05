Pura Vida Ride

Adventure is—what? 80%?—of the reason for going to Costa Rica , right? Kick start the adrenaline at Pura Vida Ride. In idyllic Las Catalinas, the company rents adventure “toys” like stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and mountain bikes. PVR was the first such shop in Costa Rica, so owners and employees know their stuff and lead classes that are well worth the tariff. Ready to buy? There’s lots of boss gear by Rip Curl and Patagonia, plus great organic java and gluten-free snacks.