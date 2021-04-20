Global Munchkins

Some kids I found fishing and noshing on corn on the cob at Pura Ulun Danu Bratan in central Bali. I often did the same as a kid growing up in Wyoming, granted not on the edge of a world famous, centuries old Hindu temple (mainly just the creek behind my house, haha). They giggled when I paid them some attention and were eager to ham it up for the camera. You know, kids really aren't that different around the world.