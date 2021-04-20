Where are you going?
Pura Ulun Danu Bratan

Danau Beratan, Candikuning, Kec. Baturiti, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191, Indonesia
Website
| +62 368 2033143
More info

Sun - Fri 7am - 7pm
Sat 5am - 7pm

Pura Ulun Danu Bratan

A gorgeous Hindu temple complex built practically on the water of a lake based at the foot of two large volcanoes in central Bali.
By Hilary Ford

Hilary Ford
almost 7 years ago

Global Munchkins

Some kids I found fishing and noshing on corn on the cob at Pura Ulun Danu Bratan in central Bali. I often did the same as a kid growing up in Wyoming, granted not on the edge of a world famous, centuries old Hindu temple (mainly just the creek behind my house, haha). They giggled when I paid them some attention and were eager to ham it up for the camera. You know, kids really aren't that different around the world.

