Pura Ulun Danu Beratan
Danau Beratan, Candikuning, Baturiti, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191, Indonesia
| +62 368 2033050
Sun - Fri 7am - 7pm
Sat 5am - 7pm
Wade Through a Balinese Water TempleBy far one of north Bali's biggest tourist attractions, the crowds can't diminish the beauty of Ulun Danu Beratan Temple, located on the edge of Lake Beratan. This is where you come for the iconic shot of the layered water temples, but also to soak in the rituals and history that define Balinese culture. Built in 1663, the temple honors the lake's status as a primary source of irrigation in Bali and symbolizes power, fertility, and prosperity. The property is huge and mesmerizing, especially if you perch in one of the small gardens and watch the waves splash onto the part of the temple that extends into the lake.
Tip: Make sure to bring a jacket—it can be (refreshingly) rainy and cool in this part of the island.