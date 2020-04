Pura Taman Ayun Jl. Ayodya No.10, Mengwi, Kec. Mengwi, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351, Indonesia

BALI: Taman Ayun, the Royal Temple of Mengwi. A UNESCO listed gem. Great example of the Hindu-Balinese religious architecture.

Nice photo opportunities.

Althoug it is originally a Family temple (Pura Kawitan), all (and only) people from Mengwi worship there, the Royal Ancestors.

The annual anniversary (Odalan) is on Selasa Kliwon Medangsia (94th day of the 210 day Balinese year. [19 June 2018, aso...])