Pupukea Beach Park 1201 59-727 Kamehameha Hwy

Winter on the North Shore The north shore is simply the best area of Oahu. And of course there isn't a site more mesmerizing than some 30 foot waves. If the conditions are right some surfers might be out but overall the power of the ocean and the spirit of the north shore is something to revel in when you're on Oahu.