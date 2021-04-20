Puntacana Specialty PADI Course Carretera de Servicio Punta Cana

Experience PADI's Most Unique Diving Course Even if your green thumb is crooked, you’ll love getting under the sea to serve as a coral gardener with the marine biologists, divers, and naturalists of the Indigenous Eyes Ecological Park and Reserve. The Coral First Aid Speciality PADI program was launched here at the Puntacana Resort & Club as the first of its kind, and is as exciting and educational as any undersea program you’ll find in the Caribbean. Volunteers help built coral cages, lobster habitats, and more, and then “plant” the gardens on the sea floor in one of a number of dedicated zones that stretch for 16 kilometers along the beach.



The reserve is always eager to take on certified divers as volunteers, whether you have a few hours to offer, or a few weeks. There are plans to help nearly 16 kilometers of reef reach its former state by the turn of the decade.