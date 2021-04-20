Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Puntacana Specialty PADI Course

Carretera de Servicio Punta Cana
Website
Experience PADI's Most Unique Diving Course Punta Cana Dominican Republic

Experience PADI's Most Unique Diving Course

Even if your green thumb is crooked, you’ll love getting under the sea to serve as a coral gardener with the marine biologists, divers, and naturalists of the Indigenous Eyes Ecological Park and Reserve. The Coral First Aid Speciality PADI program was launched here at the Puntacana Resort & Club as the first of its kind, and is as exciting and educational as any undersea program you’ll find in the Caribbean. Volunteers help built coral cages, lobster habitats, and more, and then “plant” the gardens on the sea floor in one of a number of dedicated zones that stretch for 16 kilometers along the beach.

The reserve is always eager to take on certified divers as volunteers, whether you have a few hours to offer, or a few weeks. There are plans to help nearly 16 kilometers of reef reach its former state by the turn of the decade.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points