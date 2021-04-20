Puntacana Kite Club
Try Stand-Up PaddleboardingPaddleboarding is considered one of the fastest growing leisure sports in the world, and is an accessible, easy-to-learn activity that the entire family can enjoy. It's perfect for folks who want to chill out and take it easy just off the beach, and for those who want to flex their muscles and head out to the incredible coral reef and marine gardens. The Kite Club Punta Cana, between the Westin and Playa Blanca, offers paddleboard lessons, has a wide variety of boards for paddlers of all sizes, and can have you up and on the water in minutes.
Learning to Kiteboard Is a Breeze
Kiteboarding has become one of the most popular adventure sports in the Caribbean, and Punta Cana is one of the best places in the world to get in on the action. From November through April, strong, predictable trade winds churn up just enough air to make teaching, and learning, a breeze. The Kite Club is the best kiteboarding outfitter in the country, and features a stable of guides—each of whom speak at least two languages—who can get you flying on your own in as little as six hours, which is an incredible feat if you consider how difficult it can be to control a massive kite at the same time as attempting to surf. For those with no knowledge of surfing, wakeboarding, or kiteboarding, the Kite Club can take you from zero to hero in as little as nine hours, spread over three days.
Sea Kayaking Punta Cana
Sea kayaking is always an adventure, and in Punta Cana, where the currents can sometimes be strong, kayaking is a serious thrill. Beginners and casual kayakers can stick close to shore and paddle as far and as long as they like, while the truly intrepid can set out to explore the reef or paddle down to Tortuga Bay—all under the supervision of experienced guides from Puntacana Kite Club, the resident adventure sport experts at the Westin Puntacana Resort & Club. The Kite Club has state-of-the-art kayaking equipment for rent and offers lessons, refresher courses, and more.