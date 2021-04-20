Puntacana Kite Club

Learning to Kiteboard Is a Breeze

Kiteboarding has become one of the most popular adventure sports in the Caribbean, and Punta Cana is one of the best places in the world to get in on the action. From November through April, strong, predictable trade winds churn up just enough air to make teaching, and learning, a breeze. The Kite Club is the best kiteboarding outfitter in the country, and features a stable of guides—each of whom speak at least two languages—who can get you flying on your own in as little as six hours, which is an incredible feat if you consider how difficult it can be to control a massive kite at the same time as attempting to surf. For those with no knowledge of surfing, wakeboarding, or kiteboarding, the Kite Club can take you from zero to hero in as little as nine hours, spread over three days.



