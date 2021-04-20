Where are you going?
Chocolate Festival of Belize

Punta Gorda, Belize
Cacao is such an important product in Belize that there is now an annual Chocolate Festival taking place in Punta Gorda. Usually lasting two days, it draws businesses, artisan-chocolatiers and consumers from all over Belize. There is also a street fair that incorporates Belizean food and celebrates the culture of Toledo, as well as a wine event. Dates have not yet been announced for 2014 but as the festival has grown, so too has the advance planning that is required for those who wish to attend. Keep an eye on www.chocolatefestivalofbelize.com/toledo.html for news about next year’s festival, tentatively planned for May, and make your official plans as soon as dates are announced.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

