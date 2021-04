Punta Espinoza Lagoon Fernandina Island, Ecuador

Find Solitude in the Lagoon The lagoon near Punta Espinoza is a little slice of heaven, especially if you're a sea turtle looking for a place to catch a few rays.



We saw no fewer than a dozen turtles playing in the calm waters of the lagoon, a far cry from the tumultuous open seas where they spend most of their time.