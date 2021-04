Punta Cava Tapas Bar Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Puntacana Village Happy Hour Punta Cava is the Puntacana Village’s local watering hole, an excellent place to meet up with friends for wine, cocktails, or tapas. On Friday and Saturday nights the joint is surprisingly busy, while during the week the atmosphere is a bit more laid-back, making Punta Cava an excellent choice for those after a sundowner and a bit of solitude.