Playa Blanca, Puntacana Resort & Club

La Cana Club House, Puntacana Resort & Club 23301, Dominican Republic
Website
| +1 809-852-5378
Sublime Traditional Goat Curry Puntacana Resort & Club Dominican Republic

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm

Sublime Traditional Goat Curry

I love goat curry. Love. It. It's probably my favorite dish to have in the Caribbean. I love the texture, the aroma, and I generally love the presentation—what looks more wholesome than a stew? Nothing! It's a shame that some folk turn up their noses at the thought of eating goat. (I don't eat much meat, but when I do, goat is my preference.)

One of the best goat curries or stews that I've ever had was at the Puntacana Resort & Club's Playa Blanca seaside restaurant. Paired with traditional island pigeon peas and rice, this was an absolute home run.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

