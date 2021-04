Punta Arenas, Chile

Experience The World's Most Southern Continental City

Located in the very southern part of Chile , before the country becomes an archipelago that has been cut over millions of years by shifting glaciers, you'll find Punta Arenas, a vibrant city of color and culture.The town sits right on the Strait of Magellan and is the hub for numerous adventure sports and activities: sea kayaking, snow shoeing, horseback riding and skiing, to name a few. Located right between the sea and the mountains, its location is unique: you can be crunching through the glistening snow while looking at the sparkling ocean, below.