Punta Arenas, Chile

Pedro Sarmiento de Gamboa 01855, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
| +56 61 220 7000
Experience The World's Most Southern Continental City Punta Arenas Chile

Located in the very southern part of Chile, before the country becomes an archipelago that has been cut over millions of years by shifting glaciers, you'll find Punta Arenas, a vibrant city of color and culture.

The town sits right on the Strait of Magellan and is the hub for numerous adventure sports and activities: sea kayaking, snow shoeing, horseback riding and skiing, to name a few. Located right between the sea and the mountains, its location is unique: you can be crunching through the glistening snow while looking at the sparkling ocean, below.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

