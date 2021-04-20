Where are you going?
Punda Maria Rest Camp

South Africa
Website
| +27 13 735 4000
Punda Maria Rest Camp South Africa

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 5:30pm

Punda Maria Rest Camp

The northern reaches of Kruger National Park are less frequented by travelers, both because of the time it takes to travel there and because they tend to be dryer and hotter than the southern regions. However, the area is more than worth a visit, especially if you want to see some of the biggest elephant and buffalo herds in the park. The wider diversity of plant life up north also attracts a number of bird species, including raptors, guinea fowl, and owls. If you make the trek, overnight at Punda Maria Rest Camp, which was recently upgraded to feature a number of campsites, safari tents, bungalows, and two-family cabins (each with six beds).
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert

