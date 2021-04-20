Where are you going?
Punaluu Bake Shop Inc

HI-11, Naalehu, HI 96772, USA
Website
| +1 866-366-3501
More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5pm

Sweets for Southernmost Bakery Goers

For travelers who find themselves driving on the southern end of the Big Island, a stop at the Punaluu Bake Shop should be required. The shop is clean, has an outdoor picnic area, and has a case full of tremendously delicious bakery items.

Malasadas are a Hawaiian favorite food and perfect for breakfast, but the bakery also sells sandwiches, ice cream, and some local souvenirs and kitchen items.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Andrea Rip
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Southernmost Bakery in the United States

Toward the south of the Big Island, most everything turns into the superlative "southernmost." So, appropriately, the Punaluu Bake Shop is the Southernmost bakery in the United States.

There are other reasons to visit this bakery, too. The goods are good! Punaluu sells cookies, coffee, sweetbread, and malasadas. The pastry cases are full of beautiful fresh items to indulge in.

For those driving to Southpoint and the Green Sand Beach, this is a must-stop bakery where you can recharge with a cup of coffee and pack on some calories for a day of hiking!

