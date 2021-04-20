Punaluu Bake Shop Inc

Southernmost Bakery in the United States

Toward the south of the Big Island, most everything turns into the superlative "southernmost." So, appropriately, the Punaluu Bake Shop is the Southernmost bakery in the United States.



There are other reasons to visit this bakery, too. The goods are good! Punaluu sells cookies, coffee, sweetbread, and malasadas. The pastry cases are full of beautiful fresh items to indulge in.



For those driving to Southpoint and the Green Sand Beach, this is a must-stop bakery where you can recharge with a cup of coffee and pack on some calories for a day of hiking!