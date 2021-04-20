Punakaiki
Punakaiki, New Zealand
Walk Along the Pancake Rocks in PunakaikiAlong the wild west coast of New Zealand, you will find many curious rock formations and interesting coastlines.
Near Punakaiki and a rainforest are the famous Pancake Rocks, a limestone formation that has formed lined pillar-like rocks along the sea. When the tide goes in and out, it can shoot water through the tunnels and holes, creating massive blowholes visible to tourists.
Usually just a quick stop between the southwest and northwest coast, Punakaiki has many great walks and hikes among its forests, along with kayaking, surfing, and rugged beaches to explore—perfect for anyone looking to get off the beaten path in New Zealand.