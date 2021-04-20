Pulquería La Hija de Los Apaches
Claudio Bernard 149, Doctores, 06720 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 4056 1648
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Sun 12pm - 7pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 10pm
Dive Bar for PulqueThis spot makes up in authenticity what it lacks in charm; in other words: it's a dive bar, and one that's best visited with a local friend, if you have one. La Hija de los Apaches is a decades-old bar that specializes in pulque, the fermented spirit made from the maguey plant, and a drink that is definitely an acquired taste.
Start simple and work your way to some of the specialty pulques; the strawberries and cream pulque is a house favorite.