Pulquería La Hija de Los Apaches

Claudio Bernard 149, Doctores, 06720 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 4056 1648
Sun 12pm - 7pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 10pm

This spot makes up in authenticity what it lacks in charm; in other words: it's a dive bar, and one that's best visited with a local friend, if you have one. La Hija de los Apaches is a decades-old bar that specializes in pulque, the fermented spirit made from the maguey plant, and a drink that is definitely an acquired taste.

Start simple and work your way to some of the specialty pulques; the strawberries and cream pulque is a house favorite.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
