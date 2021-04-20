Pulp Fiction Coffee House & Robbie Rare Books
1598 Pandosy St
| +1 778-484-7444
Sun 8am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 8pm
Sat 8am - 8pm
Coffee, Croissant & Racy Reads: The Pulp Fiction Coffee HouseDo you like your coffee with a side of mystery or a femme fatale with steeping tea in hand? Whatever your choice of fiction you’ll be able to find it at Pulp Fiction Coffee House.
Upon entry the alluring scent of coffee and aged books make thrilling bedfellows for any cafe or literary savant. Posters of women with scant clothing adorn the walls and chrome retro seating are packed with patrons. In the far back corner there is a small nook where customers can use 21st century accoutrements or choose a vintage book to peruse.
Connected to the cafe is a maze of an antique store featuring books for all ages and posters/prints, from classic pulp fiction, art and original Parisian prints from the early 1900s. Of course books and treasures are for purchase and with scads of nostalgic items to look through you may be there a while, so budget your time if not your money.
Pulp Fiction Coffee House is a special place that has found its way into the hearts of many locals with an appreciation for nostalgia and cafe culture. The two marry to create a place unlike any other and can only be explained as if Paris’ iconic Shakespeare & Co. had coffee with Quentin Tarantino on the set of Pulp Fiction. It’s a space you’ll want to inhabit during a long Sunday afternoon and to top it all off you can shake hands with resident antique sleuth and genius behind it all, Max Sloan & his partner in crime, Robbie the Standard Poodle. As it turns out this cafe is much more fantastic than fiction!