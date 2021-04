Pulau Masalembu Besar Pulau Masalembu Besar, Ambulung, Sukajeruk, Masalembu, Sumenep Regency, East Java, Indonesia

Three friendly faces in Borneo The 10-day cruise aboard the Orion II was billed as "Faces in Forest," and much of the focus was on orangutans and monkeys. But every time we stopped into a rarely visited village, such as the one Pulau Maselembo, an island in the Java Sea off the east coast of Kalimantan, we were greeted by initially shy children who warmed immediately and burnished THEIR faces in our memory.