Pulau Masalembu Besar Pulau Masalembu Besar, Ambulung, Sukajeruk, Masalembu, Sumenep Regency, East Java, Indonesia

Off the grid in the Java Sea Our ship changed itinerary according to conditions and we ended up visiting Pulau Maselembo, an island in the Java Sea. While I snorkeled a wonderful reef offshore, Robin visited the island's predominantly Muslim village, where the people, including these mothers and their children, rarely encounter Westerners.