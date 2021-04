A Country Pub

The Puhoi Pub, 30mins north of Auckland in the small village of Puhoi is loved by locals and Aucklanders alike. Sipping beers outside under a sun umbrella listening to live music, you can see why. One of Auckland's few historic pubs, the inside is as intriguing as the outside is relaxing. Memorabilia - young and old - adorns the walls and if you bring in some foreign money or knick-knacks the staff will gladly take it off your hands. Perfect for a Saturday afternoon.