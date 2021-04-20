Puerto Viejo de Talamanca Limón Province, Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, Costa Rica

Surf Town Shopping All along Avenida 71 in the tiny surf town of Puerto Viejo, on the Caribbean side of Costa Rica, can be found terrific shopping for the curious tourist. From handcrafted furniture to factory-made trinkets to woven clothing, hammocks and bags - everything is colorful and inexpensive.



Don't rise early for shopping, this is a surf town that parties hardest late into the night. As long as the town residents stay up, they also sleep in. Prime shopping hours will be after 11 am and before 6 pm.



Don't expect to be able to bargain here as much as one can in other areas of Costa Rica. The shops in Puerto Viejo are more permanent and therefore prices are less flexible.