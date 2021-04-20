Baguales
Carlos Bories 430, Puerto Natales, Natales, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
| +56 61 241 1920
Mon - Sat 1pm - 2:30am
Baguales: Natales' Own Craft BeerNatales first microbrewery was started by California native Chad Horton and two friends who shared two loves: rock climbing and craft beer. They came to climb in the park and fell in love. With the pure water, he saw the opportunity to make a high quality draft beer for the town, which is on tap in nearly every restaurant and even in the Torres del Paine National Park.
In downtown Natales, they now have their own brewhouse where they make the beer in a true “artisanal” method. The hoppy ales are unfiltered and unpasteurized ales, brewed with local malted barley, hops imported from the Pacific Northwest, yeast, and some of the best water on the planet.
Photo: Francisco Ramirez (http://eatwineblog.com)