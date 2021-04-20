Where are you going?
Puerto Maldonado

Puerto Maldonado, Peru
Amazonian Wasp Ball Puerto Maldonado Peru

Amazonian Wasp Ball

During a 2011 visit to Peru, my husband and I spent a few days in the Peruvian Amazon. Starting in Puerto Maldonado, we boated for about an hour down the Madre de Dios River to the beautiful Inkaterra Reserva Amazonica. While at the lodge, we took a hike in the rainforest and came across lots of interesting flora and fauna, but nothing quite as eye catching as this perfectly symmetrical ball of wasps.

If you're interested in visiting the Peruvian Amazon, I highly recommend checking out the Inkaterra Reserva Amazonica for your stay (http://www.inkaterra.com/reserva-amazonica/). The food and accommodations are wonderful (think plush tents with four-poster beds lit by romantic lanterns) and the lodge offers a lot of interesting excursions during your stay - rainforest excursions, boat trips to the nearby Lake Sandoval, canopy tours.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

