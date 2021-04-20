Puerto Madero
Puerto Madero, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Puerto MaderoAn urban-planning project that inspired similar projects in other waterfront cities around the world, Puerto Madero went in the 1990s from seedy docklands to lovely converted brick warehouses filled with posh restaurants and retail. In recent years it has added office towers and hotels built by star architects, as well as the Fortabat fine-art museum and a former flour mill turned into the Faena Art Center. An ecological reserve flourishes here too.
almost 7 years ago
Puerto Madero
Built on the old wharfs along the Rio de la Plata, Puerto Madero is a very upscale neighborhood in Buenos Aires with many restaurants and places to shop. Located about 10 minutes from the city center, it's a great place to take a quiet stroll and walk along the river.
almost 7 years ago
Sunday Milonga in Buenos Aires
My favorite thing about Buenos Aires when I lived there was Sunday. Every Sunday, it seemed the whole city would go outside and sit. Every park and outdoor space was completely filled with crowds of people drinking mate. Sometimes there would be an outdoor milonga (like the one in the photo), where strangers and professionals would all dance tango in the park.