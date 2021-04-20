Puerto Madero Puerto Madero, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Puerto Madero An urban-planning project that inspired similar projects in other waterfront cities around the world, Puerto Madero went in the 1990s from seedy docklands to lovely converted brick warehouses filled with posh restaurants and retail. In recent years it has added office towers and hotels built by star architects, as well as the Fortabat fine-art museum and a former flour mill turned into the Faena Art Center. An ecological reserve flourishes here too.