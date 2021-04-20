Puerto Jiménez Provincia de Puntarenas, Puerto Jiménez, Costa Rica

Osa Peninsula- jungle paradise The Osa Peninsula in the southwestern portion of Costa Rica is a nature lover's dream. A 45 minute plane ride, but 10 hours by car; this unspoiled paradise is unparalleled for spotting wildlife.4 species of monkey, birds in all the colors of the rainbow and the possibility of seeing a puma or tapir lure wildlife lovers and professional photographers. If you like a comfortable bed and great food along with your adventure Bosque del Cabo is your place! http://www.bosquedelcabo.com/home/index.html