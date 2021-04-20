Puerto Ayora Puerto Ayora, Ecuador

Fresh Yellowfin Tuna On the Isla Santa Cruz in the Galapagos, fishermen clean their catch right on the pier, and pelicans and sea lions hover around the periphery to gobble up the guts the fishermen discard. I particularly liked the shark tattoo on this man's shoulder and the efficient way he cleaned the tuna. It took him about 30 seconds per fish. Yellowfin tuna is definitely the most popular fish to eat in the Galapagos but until I got to this island, I had no idea that the fins were actually this yellow.