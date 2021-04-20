Puerto Ayora Puerto Ayora, Ecuador

Giant tortoises in the Galapagos Giant tortoises are endangered but the local governments of the Galapagos Islands are doing everything they can to preserve these creatures. There are several tortoise refuges and breeding habitats on the Galapagos Islands (I saw them on Isla Floreana and Isla Santa Cruz) where we saw tortoises of all ages and in all stages of development. This little guy was trying to escape from the tortoise nursery. He'd climbed over the top of several sleeping babies in an attempt to get out the gate, but it was just high enough to foil him. Sorry, kiddo! Better luck sometime in the next 100+ years as you get bigger and even craftier.