Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Puerto Ayora

Puerto Ayora, Ecuador
Giant tortoises in the Galapagos Puerto Ayora Ecuador

Giant tortoises in the Galapagos

Giant tortoises are endangered but the local governments of the Galapagos Islands are doing everything they can to preserve these creatures. There are several tortoise refuges and breeding habitats on the Galapagos Islands (I saw them on Isla Floreana and Isla Santa Cruz) where we saw tortoises of all ages and in all stages of development. This little guy was trying to escape from the tortoise nursery. He'd climbed over the top of several sleeping babies in an attempt to get out the gate, but it was just high enough to foil him. Sorry, kiddo! Better luck sometime in the next 100+ years as you get bigger and even craftier.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30