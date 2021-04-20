Puente Romano de Salamanca
Plaza Chica, 10, 37008 Salamanca, Spain
+34 923 19 37 36
Discover the Charm of Salamanca's StoryPart of the charm in Salamanca lies in the moments of sunlight bouncing off the water, reflecting onto the stony bridge and warming you from the inside out.
The purpose of any bridge is to transport you from one place to another, and the Roman bridge in Salamanca does just that - takes you back to the first century when this masterpiece was believed to be constructed.
Now this road serves as a passage point on the Via de la Plata (Silver Road) which is one of the longest pilgrimage trails on the way to the Santiago de Compostela.
Now it leads into the romantic city of Salamanca which boasts one of the oldest and finest universities in all of Spain.
This city feels to be carved from golden stone, and the bridge is the perfect place to begin your exploration of Salamanca and all its hidden gems.
Photo by Manuel/Flickr.