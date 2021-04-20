Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

puente de ronda

2 Calle Real
Braving Heights on Ronda's Ancient Bridge Ronda Spain
Check Availability >

Braving Heights on Ronda's Ancient Bridge

Get ready for your pulse to quicken as you look over the edge of this nearly 400 ft drop into the chasm that is the valley of Ronda!

This majestic city is divided into the old and new town, and this bridge brings both world together. Stay at the hotel Parador which overlooks this dramatic drop, but be sure to see the other sights, too!

Charm is infused into every corner in Ronda and for this reason it is best explored on foot so you are able to savor the quiet corners and winding alleys.

Stop for a tapa and spend the afternoon like a local, basking in the warm sunshine in the main square.

Photo by the very honest man/Flickr.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points