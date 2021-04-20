puente de ronda
2 Calle Real
Braving Heights on Ronda's Ancient BridgeGet ready for your pulse to quicken as you look over the edge of this nearly 400 ft drop into the chasm that is the valley of Ronda!
This majestic city is divided into the old and new town, and this bridge brings both world together. Stay at the hotel Parador which overlooks this dramatic drop, but be sure to see the other sights, too!
Charm is infused into every corner in Ronda and for this reason it is best explored on foot so you are able to savor the quiet corners and winding alleys.
Stop for a tapa and spend the afternoon like a local, basking in the warm sunshine in the main square.
Photo by the very honest man/Flickr.