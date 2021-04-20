Pucón Pucón, Araucania, Chile

Classic Luxury on Lake Villarrica This classic, old-timer hotel built high above the shores of Lake Villarrica has inspired visits from around the world, including the royals during its heyday in the 1960s. Now renovated and under the keen eye of the founder's daughter, it is still relevant as a base to explore the natural wonders of the Pucón and Lake Villarrica area.



The hotel, and twelve rooms, sport huge picture windows that overlook the beautiful grounds and lake. The airy living areas are a stylish mixture of minimalist furniture, colorful cushions, and animal skin rugs complete with a roaring fireplace on cool nights.



Nearby, you can explore the volcanoes, hot springs, national parks, and white-water rivers or relax in the garden with over two dozen different species of native trees (in March the copihue, the red bell-shaped national flower, is in bloom). And on a clear evening, sip your pisco sour on the terrace as the sun sets over the lake.



Photo: Hotel Antumalal