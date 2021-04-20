Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Publican Quality Meats

825 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Website
| +1 312-445-8977
Fulton Market's Modern Butcher Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Wed - Mon 10am - 6pm
Tue 10am - 8pm

Fulton Market's Modern Butcher

A primo sourcing grounds for picnic provisions or a casual cafe meal, Publican Quality Meats is the latest food enterprise by the never-miss restaurant team behind Avec, Publican, and Big Star. Billed as a contemporary American butcher shop, its sleek counter beckons with house-made salumi, sausages, and terrines, as well as artisan cheeses and homemade breads and pastries. Pack your basket accordingly.
825 W. Fulton Market, (312) 445-8977.
By Meghan McEwen , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30