Publican Quality Meats
825 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
| +1 312-445-8977
More info
Wed - Mon 10am - 6pm
Tue 10am - 8pm
Fulton Market's Modern ButcherA primo sourcing grounds for picnic provisions or a casual cafe meal, Publican Quality Meats is the latest food enterprise by the never-miss restaurant team behind Avec, Publican, and Big Star. Billed as a contemporary American butcher shop, its sleek counter beckons with house-made salumi, sausages, and terrines, as well as artisan cheeses and homemade breads and pastries. Pack your basket accordingly.
825 W. Fulton Market, (312) 445-8977.