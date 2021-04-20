Puako Bay
Puako, HI, USA
Gut CheckThis is a photo of the gut contents of what invasive peacock groupers (known as roi) eat off of local reefs. Recent efforts by local divers resulted in a concerted effort to remove these invasive fish to protect our reefs. Off of the Kohala coast.
On the other hand, roi are quite tasty...
Roi Sign
One of the signs from a recent roi eradication dive off the Kohala coast. The roi were introduced by the state for the purpose of shallow-water gamefishing but have proved to be a disaster for Hawaii's reefs.