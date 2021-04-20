Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Puako Bay

Puako, HI, USA
Gut Check Puako Hawaii United States
Roi Sign Puako Hawaii United States
Gut Check Puako Hawaii United States
Roi Sign Puako Hawaii United States

Gut Check

This is a photo of the gut contents of what invasive peacock groupers (known as roi) eat off of local reefs. Recent efforts by local divers resulted in a concerted effort to remove these invasive fish to protect our reefs. Off of the Kohala coast.

On the other hand, roi are quite tasty...
By lance kimura

More Recommendations

lance kimura
almost 7 years ago

Roi Sign

One of the signs from a recent roi eradication dive off the Kohala coast. The roi were introduced by the state for the purpose of shallow-water gamefishing but have proved to be a disaster for Hawaii's reefs.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30