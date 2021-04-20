Pserimos
Kos 853 00, Greece
| +30 2242 069268
More info
Mon - Fri 8am - 4:30pm
Sat 8am - 4pm
Dive Into The Blue Off an (Almost) Deserted IslandIn the 2001 Census, Pserimos (a tiny island between Kos and Kalymnos) reported a population of just 130 residents — all of which are split between a small settlement in the west and a military base on the eastern peninsula. Everywhere else is basically deserted!
On a recent trip, we charted a boat out of Kos town to explore this lonely little entry in the Dodecanese islands. It's the best way to experience these solitary shores yourself!