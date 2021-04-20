Where are you going?
Pserimos

Kos 853 00, Greece
Dive Into The Blue Off an (Almost) Deserted Island Kos Greece

In the 2001 Census, Pserimos (a tiny island between Kos and Kalymnos) reported a population of just 130 residents — all of which are split between a small settlement in the west and a military base on the eastern peninsula. Everywhere else is basically deserted!

On a recent trip, we charted a boat out of Kos town to explore this lonely little entry in the Dodecanese islands. It's the best way to experience these solitary shores yourself!
By Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador

