Protein Bar & Juices Brown's Gap, Bridgetown, Barbados

Vegan Ice Cream in Local Flavors Mauby tastes like Christmas. Traditionally found in the drink form, this creative little local health food shack turned it into a vegan ice cream. And wow was it delicious!



Hints of nutmeg and spices, but sweet and tasty. This little family run business caught our eye right away (directly across from our apartment at Healthy Horizons down from the Accra in Rockley Beach). We finally managed to catch them while open, and I'm so happy we did.



Mauby is drink made from sugar and the bark of a small tree found on the island. It's said to give health benefits and is definitely an acquired taste. But if you want to try something less unusual, they also had Guinness, mango, coconut and soursop flavors too!