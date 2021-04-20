New York Philharmonic and Fireworks

It’s never too late to celebrate an occasion, and Brooklyn makes that clear with an outdoor evening performance by the New York Philharmonic and a beautiful (but short) fireworks show typically scheduled a few days after the 4th of July.



Grab a blanket, some food and some beverages and head to Prospect Park's Long Meadow ball fields near the 15th Street F or G subway stop. The music starts around 8 and the fireworks closer to 10. But check the Prospect Park Event Calendar for annual details. It's a great show and a good excuse to get outside and enjoy some greenery beneath the evening skies. And that's something to celebrate!