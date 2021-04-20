Prospect Park
Brooklyn, NY, USA
| +1 718-965-8951
More info
Sun - Sat 5am - 1am
Prospect Park, BrooklynAfter the congestion and chaos of Manhattan, a day in Prospect Park provided a welcome return to open spaces and slow paces, narrow trails lost in the trees, frisbees, and the clean sound of crunching leaves. A quirky fellow passing through on the path by the lake asked me, "How does it feel to feed the ducks?" I could only respond, "It feels so simple, and easy!"
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
New York Philharmonic and Fireworks
It’s never too late to celebrate an occasion, and Brooklyn makes that clear with an outdoor evening performance by the New York Philharmonic and a beautiful (but short) fireworks show typically scheduled a few days after the 4th of July.
Grab a blanket, some food and some beverages and head to Prospect Park's Long Meadow ball fields near the 15th Street F or G subway stop. The music starts around 8 and the fireworks closer to 10. But check the Prospect Park Event Calendar for annual details. It's a great show and a good excuse to get outside and enjoy some greenery beneath the evening skies. And that's something to celebrate!
Grab a blanket, some food and some beverages and head to Prospect Park's Long Meadow ball fields near the 15th Street F or G subway stop. The music starts around 8 and the fireworks closer to 10. But check the Prospect Park Event Calendar for annual details. It's a great show and a good excuse to get outside and enjoy some greenery beneath the evening skies. And that's something to celebrate!