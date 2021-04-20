Where are you going?
Almstadtstraße 48, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Website
| +49 30 24728520
Pro Qm, a heavenly store for design and style magazines Berlin Germany

More info

Mon - Sat 11am - 7pm

Pro Qm, a heavenly store for design and style magazines

I have been reading about this store even before I booked my trip to Berlin and intended to go there ever since. I love visiting book stores wherever I travel, and moreover, when the book store is dedicated to design, graphic, architecture and pop culture magazines. Needless to say I was in awe when I got in. I loved the clean, simple white spaces with floor to ceiling shelves, loaded with books and the blast of shocking pink color in the shape of ladders and some shelvings. If the majority of the books was not in German, I could stay there forever.
Worth a visit, not only for designers
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

