The Best, Least-Crowded View in Paris

The Eiffel Tower decks and Sacre Coeur Montmartre overlook Paris , but they are so crowded. One has to fight for a picture of the gray rooftops and spires of the Parisian skyline. The rooftop cafe at the Printemps department store in Paris has all the view and none of the crowds, or rather, much less of a crowd.Enter through the beauty department (not the women's store) and take 8 escalators to the top of the building. Buy a glass of champagne from the cafeteria and enjoy a 360 view of Paris. Because you are not 300 meters above the city, but rather in the view of the city, the steel-colored rooftops are not abstract, they are real.