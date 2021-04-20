Principe Real
1250-096 Lisbon, Portugal
Produce and Crafts in a Lisbon GardenThis is a romantic urban garden built in 1853 and organized around a large octagonal pond with a fountain. Below it, you can visit the Patriarchal Reservoir, designed in 1856.
You'll see families with kids playing in the playground, old men playing cards, and couples sitting in the shade of the 100-year-old cypress tree.
If you drop by on a Saturday morning, you can shop for fresh produce at Biological Products Market, and on the last Saturday and Monday of the month, the Urban Craft Fair takes place. After shopping, relax at the esplanade or at the Refreshments Kiosk (such kiosks are being reopened all over Lisbon).