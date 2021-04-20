Where are you going?
Princeton University Store

36 University Pl, Princeton, NJ 08540, USA
Website
| +1 609-921-8500
Sun - Sat 8am - 4am

Those of us who graduated from solidly mediocre universities have for years been on the receiving end of that half-hearted compliment, “that’s a really good school.” If that sounds wearily familiar, you may want to pick up some Princeton University gear so that the next time you meet someone new, you can engage in a little white lie about your alma mater. Worst-case scenario, you’ll hear something like, “Oh, you were at Princeton in ’96? Me too. What eating club did you belong to?” If that should happen, don’t panic. Just say something about how you found that particular social scene a little too elitist.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

