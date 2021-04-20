Princeton University
Show Team SpiritPrinceton may be better known for its academics than its athletics, but that doesn't mean that the Tigers don't appreciate a good game. Fall means football season, and fans--many of them dressed in orange and black (or even dressed up as tigers)-- fill the stands to cheer on their team.
Single-game tickets start at $10 and can be bought online or at the box office. Fans can also reserve a tailgating area near the stadium on days when the Tigers are playing home games.
