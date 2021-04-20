Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Princeton Canoe Rental

483 Alexander Road
Website
| +1 609-452-2403
Princeton Canoe and Kayak Rental Princeton New Jersey United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 6pm

Princeton Canoe and Kayak Rental

If you’re visiting during the warmer months, Princeton Canoe and Kayak Rental at 483 Alexander Street offers a chance to satisfy your inner Winklevoss Twin. No, you won’t get to act out vindictive desires on a duplicitous nerd billionaire but, if you like, you can simulate a regatta on the practice water of a famous Ivy League rowing team. Take your vessel out onto Lake Carnegie and look for strapping oarsmen to intimidate. Or just have relaxed paddle along the shaded areas of Princeton’s Turning Basin Park.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points