Princeton Canoe Rental

Princeton Canoe and Kayak Rental
If you’re visiting during the warmer months, Princeton Canoe and Kayak Rental at 483 Alexander Street offers a chance to satisfy your inner Winklevoss Twin. No, you won’t get to act out vindictive desires on a duplicitous nerd billionaire but, if you like, you can simulate a regatta on the practice water of a famous Ivy League rowing team. Take your vessel out onto Lake Carnegie and look for strapping oarsmen to intimidate. Or just have relaxed paddle along the shaded areas of Princeton’s Turning Basin Park.