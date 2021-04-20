Princesse Grace Rose Garden

Smell the roses Precious four acres in Fontvieille have been transformed into a public park with a lake, monumental sculptures, and the Princess Grace Rose Garden, boasting 8,000 bushes of 300 different varieties of rose, including the Grimaldi Royal Family’s namesake bloom. Beyond the blossom, groundskeepers work diligently at earning the Ecological Garden label and have made it a high-tech space with QR codes identifying each species.



Photo: Sylvia Sabes